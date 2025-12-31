‘Ghantasala The Great’ musical concert is a star-studded show

The legendary voice of Ghantasala, which defined an era of Telugu cinema and continues to inspire generations, is being celebrated through the biographical film Ghantasala The Great. Directed by C.H. Rama Rao and produced by C.H. Phani under the Anyukth Ram Pictures banner, the film chronicles the life, personality, and extraordinary musical journey of the iconic playback singer. Singer Krishna Chaitanya steps into the role of Ghantasala, while senior actor Suman plays a significant supporting character. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 2.

Marking the occasion, Swaravahini and Sri Bharati Music Academy organised the “Ghantasala The Great Special Musical Night,” a tribute event that brought together eminent personalities from the film and music fraternity. Speaking at the event, director C.H. Rama Rao said Ghantasala’s songs transcend time and language, adding that the film aims to showcase the man behind the music. He recalled a memorable incident involving poet Sri Sri, who once remarked that his song felt truly alive when sung by Ghantasala, a moment that inspired the film’s title.

Several industry stalwarts lauded the initiative. Producer C. Kalyan said films based on such towering personalities deserve widespread appreciation. Producer Shobha Rani, who is releasing the film, described it as one of the most meaningful projects of her career and expressed confidence in its success. Others, including producer TS Rao, Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan, director Samudra, lyricist Vennelakanti Rambabu, and music director Ravi Shankar, emphasised Ghantasala’s unmatched contribution to Telugu cinema and music.

The film also had a special celebrity preview attended by Raghu Kunche, Kousalya, and Vijayalakshmi, who praised it as an inspiring and essential watch for Telugu audiences, urging everyone to experience the legacy of Ghantasala on the big screen.