Samsung Opens Early Order for the 2023 Range of Neo QLED TVs

The 2023 line-up of Samsung's premium Neo QLED TVs, launched at CES 2023 in January this year, is all set to come to India. From April 21 to May 03, 2023, consumers can book their Neo QLED TVs and avail the Early Order offer at all leading consumer electronics stores and online on Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart. Not just this, but by making an advance booking, they will also become eligible to avail of exciting launch offers.



Consumers can place Early Order of 50-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED TVs for INR 5,000 and get INR 10,000 off on their final purchase.



Likewise, 65-inch Neo QLED TVs, including 8K TVs, can be booked for INR 5,000, and consumers will get INR 15,000 off on the final purchase of the TV.

The latest range of Neo QLED TVs comes with the vision of delivering a 'More WOW than Ever' experience. Designed to fit the evolved lifestyles of consumers for every occasion, the TV promises to offer an immersive content viewing experience. With immaculate picture and immersive sound quality, the new TV also takes smart living one step higher.

The all-new Neo QLED TV range comes with PANTONE validation, Auto HDR Remastering, a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled sensors for light, camera, sound, and much more. These televisions have smart and intelligent features that contribute to the emerging trend of immersive 8K content, enabling Samsung TVs to become a one-stop hub for unlimited entertainment, controlling devices, playing games, and more. Tags: Samsung, Neo QLED TVs