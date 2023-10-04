Samsung S23 FE with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SOC launched: Price, specifications and more

Samsung officially unveiled the latest version of its Fan Edition series, the S23 FE, at a launch event on Wednesday. The last Fan Edition smartphone was the S21 FE, which launched in early 2022, but after the S22 FE failed to launch last year, rumours began to spread that the company could scrap the FE range entirely.



Samsung S23 FE: Specifications

Like other phones in its segment, such as Nothing Phone (2) or Pixel 7a, the Samsung S23 FE is powered by last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The S23 FE houses a vapour chamber to help control warm-up and maintain performance during intense gaming and streaming sessions. The S23 FE has a 6.4-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED4 display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with Vision Booster technology, automatically detects lighting conditions and keeps the phone bright.

As for the camera, the S23 FE features a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and comes with Advanced Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to help users capture stable shots. In addition to the primary camera, the S23 Fe comes with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 123˚ FOV and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The S23 FE has a 10MP f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls with 80˚ FOV.

The S23 features a glass sandwich design protected on both sides by Gorilla Glass 5 and is made from recycled materials, keeping the phone's weight at 209g.

Samsung S23 FE: Price Details

Interestingly, the Korean smartphone maker has decided to reduce the price of the S23 FE by $100 compared to its predecessor. While the S21 FE was priced at $699, the S23 FE started at $599 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The latest addition to the FE range will be available in four colour options: Mint, Cream, Graphite, Indigo Purple, and Tangerine.