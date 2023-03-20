Samsung to launch Galaxy F14 5G on March 24; All details

Samsung is soon going to launch a new Galaxy F14 5G smartphone on March 24 in India, and the company confirmed the specifications just days before the launch. Samsung has also hinted at the price of the upcoming 5G phone. The budget phone will include a massive battery, a large screen, long-term software support, and more. Find all about the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G.



The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G packs a 6000mAh battery under the hood, which according to the company, no other phone in its segment offers this high battery unit. Samsung says the phone will offer up to two days of battery life. In addition, it has support for 25W fast charging technology. There is a 6.6-inch display that runs at FHD+ resolution. The panel also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Whether the device will have a 90Hz or 60Hz panel is unknown.

It flaunts a rear camera setup, according to the teasers. One will see a display with waterdrop-style notches on the front. The Galaxy F14 budget smartphone also features an audio jack. The budget 5G phone has a chunky chin and side bezels. It has a plastic body, which is something the teasers suggest. The buttons are on the right side of the device. It will come in different colours, including pink, black, and more.

The company used its 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset for the new budget phone. It also powers the Galaxy M14 smartphone, recently launched in select global regions. The 5G budget phone will also come with a RAM extension option. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy F14 runs on the company's custom OneUI 5.0 skin, based on the Android 13 operating system.

The company also promises that the Galaxy F14 will receive two major Android OS updates and four years of security patches, making it a future-proof phone, something you rarely get in the lower price segment. Samsung, on its official website, has confirmed that the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F14 smartphone will be between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

The exact price and other specifications will be shared on March 24. The launch will take place at 12:00 p.m. The new Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone can be bought from Flipkart and Samsung.com.