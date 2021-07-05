Samsung to Launch Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 On Aug 11: Report

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on August 11 this year, according to a new leak suggesting the company's upcoming foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as wearable devices like the Galaxy Buds 2 and the new Galaxy Watch models could arrive a little later than the previously rumoured date of August 3.



Until recently, it was widely believed that Samsung's next Unpacked event would take place on August 3, according to a previous leak, but Techradar reports that Twitter user @FronTron, who reportedly has a good track record when it comes to rumours and advice, he believes the event will take place on August 11.



To back up their claims, FronTron has shared a leaked teaser image for the upcoming event titled "Galaxy UNPACKED 2021" with hashtags for Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Buds 2 and Watch 4. The teaser The poster has minimal white text on a black background that says the event will occur on August 11 at 10:00 a.m. EST, which means the event could start at 7:30 p.m. IST.



Meanwhile, PhoneArena reports that a Korean media outlet claims that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 11 and start at 10 a.m. EST and will be streamed live, which aligns with @ FronTron's leaked teaser for the event, which also states that the event will be streamed live on Samsung's website, meaning they should also be available on the channel from the company's YouTube.



Whenever these devices are released, the company is expected to bring serious updates to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, thanks to the switch to Wear OS. Both Samsung and Google designed to unify their wearable watch operating system platform with Samsung's Tizen operating system. Meanwhile, Samsung is also rumoured to have started production of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 ahead of schedule, so it may reportedly sell more units this year.