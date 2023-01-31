Samsung Unpacked 2023: What to expect, time and how to watch

Samsung is set to announce its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at its upcoming in-person Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. The event will take place at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, USA, where Samsung will showcase the next generation of Samsung's flagship non-folding smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be broadcast live on Samsung's official website, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube starting at 11:30 p.m. from February 1. Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra during the presentation. On top of that, the brand will likely introduce the next generation of Galaxy laptops with an updated design and improved performance.

What to expect: Galaxy S23 series

The Galaxy S23 series may not look very different from the Galaxy S22 series, especially the Ultra model. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a similar curved design and a colossal camera array on the back with a 200MP primary camera, an ultra-wide lens, and two 10MP telephoto lenses with support for up to 100x hybrid zoom.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will have a triple camera setup. Compared to the Galaxy S22 and S22+, their predecessors will have individual camera bumps, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, making it look unique.

All three variants of the Galaxy S23 will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to provide at least 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the display department, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will have an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a QHD+ resolution display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, Corning recently confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series would also feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for improved scratch resistance.

The Galaxy S23 lineup will ship with the Android 13 operating system with a custom OneUI 5.1 skin on top, and these smartphones may receive at least three major Android OS updates. In addition, the latest leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 series would get a price bump compared to the Galaxy S22 series by at least Rs 7,000 for the base model.