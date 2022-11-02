Saregama Carvaan Mobile: Classical Melodies at your Fingertips

Saregama India Limited , earlier known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd, is an RPSG group company that owns the most extensive music archives in the country and one of the largest in the world. It is a one-in-all mobile for users who still swear by the keypad phone experience. This is the best gift option for your parents and grandparents, who would love to listen to these old melodies.

Now Saregama has come up with Carvaan Mobile , a made-in-India feature phone that helps you with functional needs and entertains you with 1500 preloaded songs. Carvaan Mobile is a first-ever feature phone with preloaded songs, powerful speakers, a long-lasting battery, dual sim, Bluetooth, FM radio, a powerful LED torch and many more features. Saregama has launched the mobile phone in several regional languages. It is supported with a 1-year warranty too. Moreover, the mobile offers 23 more languages for Pref. input method, other than English, under phone settings. The list includes languages like Hindi, Gujrati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Urdu, Nepali, Konkani, Sindhi, Dogri and more.

What's in the box?

The Emerald green Carvaan was nicely packed in a green box; it had a battery, a charger and a 1-year warranty card.

Saregama Apps

There are 12 Apps in the Saregama mobile; you can check the image below. The Saregama Apps list includes Saregama, Messages, Calles, Contacts, Camera, Multimedia, Organisers, Settings, Profiles, Fun and Games, Internet and File Manager.

The collection includes handpicked 1500 superhit evergreen songs categorised based on Artistes, Moods, Favourites and All Songs. The Artistes icon shows the name of artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Asha Bhosle, and others. The moods list includes moods like Romance, sad, dance, film Instrumental, Bhakti and Ghazal; this helps in an endless and effortless selection of songs. The best part is you don't need internet connectivity to listen to these preloaded melodies, and there are no ad breaks to disturb the experience.



Here with a click, you can also check the list of 1500 songs preloaded on the Carvaan Mobile.

You need to create a Favourite list based on your choice of songs. You can also keep changing this list, deleting the old songs, and adding the new songs, and you also get to set the song as a ringtone for SIM1 or SIM2. Apart from 1500 preloaded Hindi songs, the phone is power packed with features like Wireless FM, Digital Camera, LED torch, Aux Out, Multi-language support, Voice recording, Call recording, Dual sim, 8GB memory card with 2GB free space for any personal music collection, videos or images and many more.

Contacts

Here, you will see the contacts that you have stored in SIM 1 and SIM 2. And reach out to your contacts by calling them from the feature phone; the voice was clear and loud.

Saregama Carvaan – Organiser

The Organiser has an Alarm, Calendar, Calculator, Bluetooth, SIM toolkit, Stopwatch and World clock. This helps you in your daily tasks like setting alarms, checking dates, using Bluetooth, checking time around the world and more.

Fun and Games

There is an F1 race mobile game available that you can play to entertain yourself when you get bored. This game reminded me of the video game I owned as a child.

Saregama Carvaan - Fun and Games

Messages



Under this section, you will see the other users' messages and those shared from your end.

Camera

This option allows you to click pictures and record videos. You can check the clicked images under Images. One exciting feature under the camera setting is a Delay timer, where you can keep this Off or delay it for 5, 10 or 15 sec. However, a selfie camera feature is missing here. You will also find an option as an Image setting where you can leave the image quality to its low, normal or good quality. You also have the option to change the image size to 240*320.

Saregama Carvaan – Settings

Settings



The sittings feature consists of Phone settings where you can set Time and Date, Language, Pref Language Input, Display, Shortcuts, and Dedicated Keys.

Display

We get the display in two variants, 1.8 and 2.4 inches, with 2.5D PMMA Cover Glass, priced at Rs2490 and Rs1990, respectively. It is pretty tough and ready for rough daily usage.

Sound

The sound is loud and very clear; I am sure you would love to listen to these old melodies if you are a music lover. You can listen to music with the help of an Earphone jack, FM (wireless) and Bluetooth.

LED Torch

With a push button on the right side of the mobile, you get the bright light and light up things around you.

Battery

The 2500mAh battery is durable enough to keep you entertained for almost one week on a one-time charge. You can listen to music on the go and talk to your loved ones unlimitedly. It comes loaded with a MediaTek processor, which offers superfast processing power and a matchless user experience. However, it would have been nice if Saregama had offered a fast charger instead of the regular charger.

Storage

Carvaan mobile offers 2 GB of free memory space to store your images, music, videos, and more. In addition, the phone supports multiple languages that allow you to stay in touch with your loved ones.

Availability and Price

This Carvaan mobile from Saregama can be bought across retailers and e-commerce platforms, including Saregama's website (saregama.com), Amazon, and Flipkart. It is available in three elegant colours - Emerald Green, Classic Black, and Royal Blue. The display in two variants, 1.8 and 2.4 inches are priced at Rs 2490 and Rs 1990, respectively.