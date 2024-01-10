The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faced a cybersecurity incident as its official X account erroneously posted approval for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), causing a temporary surge in Bitcoin prices. SEC Chair Gary Gensler quickly clarified that the post was a hoax, attributing it to a compromise of the SEC's account by an unauthorized party. The incident sheds light on rising cybersecurity threats targeting X accounts, with hackers exploiting high-profile entities for crypto scams and phishing schemes.



Late Tuesday night, an unsigned post sent from the @Safety account said, “Based on our investigation, the compromise was not due to any breach of X’s systems. but rather due to an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the @SECGov account through a third party.”

The unauthorized post claimed the SEC's approval of Bitcoin ETFs, emphasizing ongoing surveillance and compliance measures. However, the absence of a link to the SEC's official website raised suspicions. The compromise prompted @Safety to report that an individual gained control over the SEC's account through a third party, not due to a breach of X's systems. This incident follows a trend where government and business profiles on X are targeted by hackers for crypto-related scams.

Security firm Mandiant and blockchain security firm CertiK have recently experienced similar attacks, underscoring the vulnerability of verified accounts. The surge in Bitcoin prices triggered by the false SEC announcement highlights the market's sensitivity to regulatory developments, even when fraudulent. Despite the incident's brevity, it reflects the potential impact of misinformation on cryptocurrency markets.

The illegitimate post sent from the SEC’s account said, “Today the SEC grants approval for #Bitcoin ETFs for listing on all registered national securities. The approved Bitcoin ETFs will be subject to ongoing surveillance and compliance measures to ensure continued investor protection.” It included an image of Gensler next to the quote, but it was clearly missing any link to the SEC’s website that would typically accompany this kind of news.

The SEC's acknowledgement of the compromise raises concerns about the security of official accounts on social media platforms. While @Safety's post outlines the compromise's cause, it does not indicate any imminent changes to X's security policies. This incident underscores the need for heightened cybersecurity measures to protect high-profile accounts susceptible to hacking attempts.





The @SECGov X account was compromised, and an unauthorized post was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products. — U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) January 9, 2024





Bitcoin ETFs have long been a subject of interest and speculation, as their approval could simplify investors' exposure to Bitcoin without direct ownership. The SEC has consistently rejected proposals for Bitcoin ETFs in the past. The false approval post underscores the significance of regulatory developments in the cryptocurrency space and the potential market repercussions associated with misinformation.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, securing official accounts on social media platforms becomes imperative. The aftermath of the incident prompts reflections on the broader implications of misinformation, emphasizing the need for robust security protocols to safeguard sensitive information and prevent market manipulation.

















