SEMICON India 2024: Venue, Theme and Schedule Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2024 on September 11 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This three-day event, from September 11 to 13, focuses on advancing India's position in the global semiconductor market. The conference aligns with PM Modi's vision of transforming India into a global leader in semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology innovation.



What is SEMICON India 2024?

SEMICON India 2024 is a major conference designed to put India on the global semiconductor map. The primary goal is to spotlight India's semiconductor policy and strategy, which aims to attract international investments and partnerships in the semiconductor sector. Global leaders in the industry are participating in the event to discuss potential collaborations and advancements in the field.

Additionally, the conference will facilitate critical decision-making for the semiconductor industry. For instance, Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is expected to invest more than $300 million in establishing a chip company, according to Bloomberg. This move signals India’s push to develop its own semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

SEMICON India 2024: Theme and Schedule

The event revolves around the theme "Shaping the Semiconductor Future" and brings together key stakeholders worldwide. With over 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers, SEMICON India 2024 is a significant platform for showcasing India’s semiconductor strategy and engaging global leaders, companies, and industry specialists.

Running over three days, the event highlights India’s ambitious goal of becoming a worldwide semiconductor hub by focusing on technological development, innovation, and investment.

SEMICON India 2024: PM Modi’s Vision for India's Semiconductor Future

During the event, PM Modi highlighted his confidence in India's ability to emerge as a reliable partner in the global semiconductor supply chain. He assured industry leaders that the Indian government would maintain stable, supportive, and predictable policies to foster growth in this high-tech sector.

At a recent Semiconductor Executives' Roundtable held at the Prime Minister’s residence, Modi discussed India's potential with top executives from global semiconductor giants. He emphasized that the ideas and initiatives born from the meeting have the power to not only influence their businesses but also shape the future of India’s semiconductor landscape. SEMICON India 2024 serves as a critical milestone in India’s journey to becoming a major player in the global semiconductor market.