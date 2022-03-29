Severe Google Chrome bug found! Update it right now

Are you using the Google Chrome browser on your devices? Then you should check out Google's latest warning for the Chrome browser. Google has found a new Google Chrome bug. To fix this serious zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2022-1096) which Google says has already been actively exploited in the wild, users should update their browser to stable channel 99.0.4844.84.



This zero-day vulnerability bug, CVE-2022-1096, was reported by an anonymous user on March 23, 2022. The code, when successfully exploited, can lead to browser crashes, and an attacker can trigger arbitrary code. However, Google hasn't revealed many details about the bug found in Google Chrome, saying, "Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed."

What should Google Chrome users do?

Google has suggested that all Chrome users update their browsers to the latest version, 99.0.4844.84, which will be rolled out in the next few days or weeks for Windows, Mac, and Linux. If you continue to use the current Google Chrome browser, you are more likely to be affected by the new bug than those who update their software. An update can fix reported vulnerabilities and prevent your system from being infected. For the latest zero-day vulnerability, Google Chrome update 99.0.4844.84 is said to resolve the issue. Here's how to update your Chrome browser.

How to update Google Chrome:

Open the Chrome browser on your system. It is available on Mac, Windows, and Linux.

Tap on three dots at the top right corner of the web screen and click settings.

Next, tap on 'About Chrome'. Here you will see which version you are using.

If you have an older version, it will automatically update your Google Chrome to the latest version, 99.0.4844.84.



