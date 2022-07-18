Shaaimu launches SmartFit Pro 1- a smartwatch designed for GenZ

Shaaimu, aiming to inspire the adventurous urban youth toward an active lifestyle, has launched its latest smartwatch, 'SmartFit Pro 1'. Built for youngsters, who cannot afford to compromise on style or health, it serves both purposes. The 1.69" full touch screen with 240*280 display is laced with all the features sought by health and fitness enthusiasts. A professional health coach in itself, Shaaimu SmartFit Pro 1 has eight sports modes. It offers real-time health monitoring with a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate tracking, meditative breathing feature, and sleep monitoring. For females, it has one of the most needed features, a period tracker. Talking of battery, the smartwatch can function for 5-6 days with a full charge and thus can be sported extensively for long durations.

"Our new SmartFit Pro 1 is our personal favourite as it has all the great features of a smartwatch like great touch response, monitoring many more body vitals than was previously possible, allowing access to music and calls (answer & reject) on the go along with-it being IP67 waterproof rating. The theatre mode, camera control, music control, and weather updates right there on your wrist will get you hooked. With a feature of 'drink water' reminder, it will be your personal guide to take you on the path of good health," said Ashutosh Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Shaaimu.



He further said that "users can use any of the 150+ cloud-based face watches, or change them every day according to their mood. This one will become the new favourite of all the fitness buffs, as post covid all of us are trying to get into perfect health."

It is available on Amazon e-commerce portals and is economically priced at Rs. 2,799. Shaaimu SmartFit Pro 1 comes in different colour variants: Pink, Black, and Grey.