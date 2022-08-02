Smart Gadgets to keep yourself entertained indoors during Monsoon

The monsoons have arrived in India, and for most people, outdoor entertainment has been curtailed to some extent and restricted to watching movies, reading, listening to music, or focusing on indoor hobbies. We recommend four cutting-edge, smart and efficient products that will provide you seamless entertainment and joy right at home when it is pouring outside.

XGIMI HORIZON Pro Projector





Watching a movie in a theatre is not an easy experience during the monsoon with all the commuting hassles. But what if you could enjoy an immersive theatre experience in your own cosy space? With a resolution that is up to 3840x2160 p, a built-in AI optical sensor, an ultra-HD image and a DTS Studio Sound technology with two Harman Kardon 8W speakers, the HORIZON Pro offers an unbeatable home-theatre experience.



The plug-and-play projector can also be set up quickly and turned on in seconds. With the TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, you can enjoy a seamless watching experience even in dim light. Thanks to its MEMC frame interpolation technology, images, even in action sequences, do not flutter. It also has two HDMI and USB ports and LAN connections for added convenience.

There is also a port for plugging in your earphones. Integrating Google Play and Android TV allows you to access your favourite apps, and everything is easier with a Google Assistant button and a built-in Chromecast feature. The projector can customize your screen up to 45 degrees lateral projection, and its automatic keystone correction helps to position the image vertically and horizontally to a perfect aspect ratio.

The brightness of the environment does not affect the picture quality due to its upper bright projection technology. The built-in AI scales the images near your viewing area for uninterrupted entertainment. HORIZON Pro can also be used as a high-fidelity bluetooth speaker. With a lifespan of over ten years, this is one gizmo that provides lasting entertainment regardless of the weather.

Kindle Paper White 4G LTE (10th Gen)





Catch up with all the bestsellers this rainy season without turning a page! Enjoy the most comfortable reading experience with the lightest and thinnest Kindle Paper White with a 300 PPI glare-free display. The product has a lasting battery, a slim, modern design and helps you to read even in bright sunlight. Thanks to its 32GB storage capacity, you can carry your portable library anywhere or can just stay at home and read.



During summer, this can be even carried to beaches and pools, and you need not worry about water damaging the product as even when immersed in up to 2 meters of water and for up to 60 minutes, it stays safe. This applies to saline water exposure as well. The in-built light makes it comfortable for reading at night. You can also customise the font size and make it bolder according to your convenience.

With the whisper sync, you can also toggle between the Kindle app and Kindle Paper White effortlessly and read on via Wi-Fi or free cellular 4G connectivity. The form-fitting covers will put the device to sleep when closed and automatically turn on when flipped open.

Bose Quietcomfort 35 wireless headphones II





Get drenched in your favourite music with Bose Quietcomfort 35 wireless headphones II. Their voice cancellation feature will help you tune out all the lightning and thunder. A built-in Google Assistant/Alexa will ensure that there are countless songs and playlists for you to enjoy. The hands-free device also boasts Bluetooth and Near Field Communication (NFC).



The noise-rejecting dual microphone system facilitates high-clarity calls without any disturbances. The headphones have 20 hours of battery life and come with a carry case, a USB cable, and an audio cable. The acoustic volumes can be increased easily as there are external ports to ventilate ear-cups. This is also two-in-one gaming and lifestyle headset.

The headphones have a longer life span due to the corrosion-resistant steel. They also exude comfort and luxury, thanks to the soft covering material, Alcantara and the plush ear cushions.

Philips Airfryer





Nothing is more enjoyable than munching on your favourite, sizzling hot and fried snacks on a rainy day. But does the prospect of high cholesterol, fat, and calories in fried foods deter you from relishing them? Well, the Philips Airfryer is here with its twin-turbo star fat-removal technology that helps you fry, bake, grill, and roast healthily. Say goodbye to the fried oil smell that usually comes from a regular fryer.



It helps you to also multi-task with a pre-set cooking time of up to 30 minutes and a cooking temperature of up to 200 degrees. You will be alerted with a 'ready' sound indicator from the auto-off function, and your favourite golden-brown fries will be ready in a jiffy! The 1423-watt air product has two multipurpose accessories for cooking various dishes.

It can be used daily for making dry vegetable curries like bhindi and brinjal fry, potol bhaja, and roasted or fried meat-based dishes. The product also comes with a recipe booklet for low-fat fried food. Also, Philips Airfryer will relieve you of the cumbersome task of cleaning oily dishes, which only takes 60 seconds to clean. The fryer has detachable parts that are dishwasher safe so enjoy all the taste with minimum fuss.