Smartphones releasing in 2023: Apple iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 and more

New Year 2023 will be more exciting for phone lovers as many amazing smartphones will be released next year. From Apple iPhone 15 to the OnePlus 11, new Pixel phones and many smartphones are expected to launch in India in 2023. Reports suggest that all four iPhone 15 series models will offer Dynamic Island, a feature limited to only iPhone 14 Pro models. Look at some of the smartphones that may launch in the New Year.

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone lovers should not be discouraged as the iPhone 14 model was not very interesting. However, reports suggest that Apple may bring changes not only in terms of specifications but also design. In addition, Apple may reassess the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus prices.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch on February 1, although the company has not officially confirmed the date for the Unpacked 2023 event. Samsung is expected to launch three devices: the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will pack a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, 120Hz display refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 will launch in China next week, and in India, the smartphone will arrive in February. The company said that it would officially announce the unveiling of the OnePlus 11 on February 7. Interestingly, the OnePlus 11 will be the first smartphone from the brand with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, bringing back the alert slider.

Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 series phone is expected to launch in the New Year. In addition, the Pixel 8 camera will reportedly adopt a new HDR technique, allowing the upcoming Pixel phone to click much better photos.