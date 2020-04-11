Social Media App Facebook Comes Up With 'Quit' Option

Amidst the Corona fever, all the software companies have allowed their employees to work from home. Being the lockdown period, one needs to be safe at home to stay away from this novel disease.

But, work from home is not as easy, it needs much dedication. So, to make all the employees work with interest and to rule out their distractions, the social media giant Facebook has added the 'Quit' option to its application.

This 'Quit' mode will essentially stop giving the push notifications and mutes them temporarily. And if you try to open the notifications in this mode, it will remind of your settings and help you stay concentrated on your work.

Not only this feature, Facebook even added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences to make it easier to control the time. These limits on what posts you see and what kinds of updates you witness on the Facebook application.