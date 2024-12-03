Live
Just In
Sony Brings Back Nostalgic PlayStation Boot Screen for PS5 30th Anniversary
Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with PS5 themes, a nostalgic boot screen, and an exciting anniversary sale until December 20.
For gaming enthusiasts, few sounds trigger nostalgia, quite like the iconic boot screen of the original PlayStation. Sony is tapping into this nostalgia as part of its 30th-anniversary celebration by returning the legendary PSX boot screen with a special update for the PS5.
Players can now customize their PS5 user interface with themes inspired by all four previous PlayStation consoles and a unique 30th-anniversary theme. While fans may have their favourites, the original PSX and PS2 themes are expected to be the most popular choices.
But Sony isn’t stopping there. Alongside the nostalgic themes, PlayStation has released a heartfelt video thanking fans for their persistent support over the past 30 years. An anniversary sale is also live on the PlayStation Store, offering discounts on a wide selection of games until December 20, 2024.
For many, these throwbacks are more than visuals; they’re a reminder of gaming’s golden days. Whether it’s recalling the excitement of playing Tomb Raider II or Tekken 3 for the first time, this update will give gamers a wave of memories. So, power up your PS5, choose your favourite theme, and relive the moments defining a gaming generation.