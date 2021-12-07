Sony cameras are getting difficult to buy due to chip shortage

The global chip shortage has taken another camera in Sony's line. This time, Sony is suspending orders for the ZV-E10, a mirrorless vlogging camera that the company released in August, Digital Photography Review reported.



Sony announced the suspension of the camera in a post on its website, noting that it will no longer be selling the ZV-E10 in its store or through any of its distributors for the time being. "With regard to digital imaging products, parts procurement is delayed due to the effects of global semiconductor shortages," a translation of Sony's notice reads.



Unfortunately, this is far from the only device Sony has temporarily discontinued this year. In November, Sony stopped selling the A7 II, A6400, and A1600 series cameras, along with the ECM-B1M shotgun microphone and the PXW-Z190 camcorder. Sony also discontinued the Handycam HDR-CX680 camcorder in April. The Sony A9 also appears to be suspended or simply too low on offer, as it is listed as "No Longer Available" on both Adorama and B&H Photo. The same goes for the six-year-old Sony A7R II, also listed as not available in online stores.



Like basically any other industry right now, camera companies are struggling to make enough products to meet consumer demands. For example, in June, Nikon stopped including the EH-7P AC adapter with its Z7 and Z7 II cameras, as it just doesn't have enough parts for everyone. Canon has also announced shipping delays of up to "half a year" when ordering its new EOS R3, while shipping delays also hit Fujifilm for its X-S10 and some of its other camera gear earlier this year.