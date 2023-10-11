Sony PS5 announced with a slimmer design and detachable disk drive; All details

Sony recently introduced two updated models of the PlayStation 5 console. These new PS5 variants are more compact than the existing ones, with a 30 per cent reduction in volume and weight reductions of 18 per cent and 24 per cent. Additionally, the previously rumoured detachable disk drive for the PS5 has been officially confirmed and will be available separately later for $79.99.

According to a blog post from Sony, the upcoming PlayStation 5 consoles will be priced at $499.99 for both the PS5 with a disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. This reflects a $50 increase compared to the current model.

These new PS5 models will hit the market in November. The company adds that once the existing stock of original PS5s is exhausted, the new models will be the only option for consumers.

Additionally, consumers can purchase a vertical stand separately for $29.99. The upcoming PS5 console models maintain identical functionality to those currently available, with the only notable difference being the option of a detachable disk drive for the PS5 Digital Edition.

According to a report from Gamerant, it's important to note that these new models do not represent a mid-generation upgrade, unlike the rumoured PS5 Pro, which could be in development. Given this, some potential buyers might wait and see if speculation about a PS5 Pro materializes before deciding to purchase one of these new PS5 models.

The release timing of these new PS5 models aligns well with the PlayStation brand's plans. Sony is reportedly preparing for the imminent release of its highly anticipated Spider-Man 2, a PS5 exclusive game, which is expected to be a significant draw this holiday season. Some buyers may choose the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, while others may opt for the sleek PS5 consoles and purchase the game separately.