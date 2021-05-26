Sony PS5 Pre-Booking Starts from Tomorrow; Find details

Earlier this month, Sony's PS5 console units were finally being restocked in India and that some retailers, such as Prepaidgamercard, will start early pre-orders. Now, Vijay Sales has also joined the list, and the retailer is opening pre-orders for the PS5 starting tomorrow, May 27, at noon. In addition, the company has posted banners about it on its social media and the official website.

The Sony PS5 comes in two models: the standard editions and the digital edition. Following the banner, only the Standard Edition will be available from Vijay Sales for ₹ 49,990. However, given the high demand for the console, it is very likely to sell out very soon. So if you are interested in reserving one for yourself, you must be quick.

Gaming enthusiasts in India have been scrambling to try and get their hands on the Sony PlayStation 5. Advance pre-orders for the PS5 first opened earlier this year in January, and this was followed by a minimal number of PS5 units available at launch in February. And since then, the console has been available here sporadically and in minimal quantities.

Prepaidgamercard opened its pre-bookings on May 17 and had said that the consoles would ship to customers on May 24.

Initial stocks allotted for pre-orders in India were instantly depleted, to Sony's surprise, and the company had said more stocks would arrive soon. "PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase," Sony said. And it is happening finally, so you should hurry.