Sony PS5 pre-orders to go live at noon today: You can buy it here

The PlayStation 5 has been one of the toughest purchases of this year, with limited stocks that sell out in seconds. However, fans in the country can try their luck again today to pre-order PS5 as it will be available through multiple online retailers. Sony launched the PS5 in India earlier this year in February. However, this time around, only the standard edition of the PS5 will be available, which costs ₹ 49,990.



Pre-orders for the PS5 are scheduled to begin at 12 noon. It will be available from Sony Center's ShopatSC online store and online retailers, including Vijay Sales, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Games The Shop. It's worth noting that those who have already purchased a PS5 console from Sony's website will not be able to do so again. This also applies to the digital edition of PS5. However, there is no limit to the number of accessories.



Flipkart has also listed the PS5 as "coming soon", but pre-orders are not mentioned. But better keep an eye on Flipkart and Amazon in case the console is available. Also, the PS5 is in high demand and sold out in minutes, so it's wise to be as quick as possible when pre-ordering. But PS5 fans probably already know.



This is the second time this month that the PS5 will be ready for the big boys. On May 17, the PS5 and PS5 digital editions went up for pre-orders, but unsurprisingly they sold out in seconds. It was available through online retailers along with Flipkart and Amazon. Sony has been informing consumers about the limited availability of stock that has been affected due to Covid-19.









