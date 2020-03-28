Sony Reduces Play Station Games Download Speed InOrder To Control Traffic

Corona has made everyone to sit at home and be locked down to protect themselves from being attacked. This contagious disease spreads within seconds and makes us become its influencer.

In this global world, internet has its own importance and magic and without it, almost everything gets shut down. And coming to this lock down period, people in homes are using the internet to its peak. Be it for time pass or to work from employees, the surge on the internet is high and reaching peaks in the usage.

This made the techgiant Sony to reduce its download speed when it comes to downloading the play station games. Not only Sony company, even many tech giants has taken this decision to manage the traffic across the world.

Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and Amazon have already released an official note about managing the internet traffic in this lock down period.

We request all the people to play indoor games with our children and also have a chit chat by reducing the time you spend on the internet.This way you can stay closer to your family and build the bond between your dearones.