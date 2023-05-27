Space Calendar June 2023: Rocket launches, missions and more

June 3: A SpaceXFalcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon 2 spacecraft on a cargo resupply missionto the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

June 3: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketwill launch another batch of second-generation Starlink satellites from CapeCanaveral Space Force Station.

June 3: The full moon of June,known as the Strawberry Moon, will arrive at 11:42 p.m. EDT (0442 GMT on June4).

June 4: Venus reaches itsgreatest elongation — its greatest angular distance — 45 degrees to the east ofthe sun.

June 8: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketwill launch the Transporter 8 mission, a rideshare mission to sun-synchronousorbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

June 16: Arianespace will launchthe Syracuse 4B and Heinrich Hertz communications satellite on an Ariane 5rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.

June 18: The new moon will arriveat 12:37 a.m. EDT (0537 GMT).

June 21: Today marks the summersolstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the winter solstice for the SouthernHemisphere.

June 23: A SpaceX Falcon Heavyrocket will launch the USSF 52 mission for the U.S. Space Force. It will liftoff from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Source: SPACE.com