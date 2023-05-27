Live
Space Calendar June 2023: Rocket launches, missions and more
Please be aware of the happenings in the space this month, June 2023. CONTENT These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.
June 3: A SpaceXFalcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon 2 spacecraft on a cargo resupply missionto the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.
June 3: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketwill launch another batch of second-generation Starlink satellites from CapeCanaveral Space Force Station.
June 3: The full moon of June,known as the Strawberry Moon, will arrive at 11:42 p.m. EDT (0442 GMT on June4).
June 4: Venus reaches itsgreatest elongation — its greatest angular distance — 45 degrees to the east ofthe sun.
June 8: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketwill launch the Transporter 8 mission, a rideshare mission to sun-synchronousorbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.
June 16: Arianespace will launchthe Syracuse 4B and Heinrich Hertz communications satellite on an Ariane 5rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.
June 18: The new moon will arriveat 12:37 a.m. EDT (0537 GMT).
June 21: Today marks the summersolstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the winter solstice for the SouthernHemisphere.
June 23: A SpaceX Falcon Heavyrocket will launch the USSF 52 mission for the U.S. Space Force. It will liftoff from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Source: SPACE.com