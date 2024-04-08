Spotify Brings AI Personalized Playlists with Text Prompts

Spotify continues its innovation streak with the launch of an AI playlist feature, adding a new dimension to music personalization. Through text prompts, premium users can now craft bespoke playlists tailored to their unique preferences, thanks to Spotify's foray into Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Spotify's new AI playlist feature, unveiled in a blog post, empowers users to connect with their favourite artists or explore diverse music genres creatively. Users can curate playlists that resonate with their tastes by inputting text prompts encompassing genres, moods, artists, decades, and even elements like places, animals, activities, and emojis.

To create a Spotify AI playlist, users simply follow these steps:

1. Open the Spotify app and navigate to 'Your Library.'

2. Tap on the "+" icon in the top right corner and select "AI Playlist."

3. Write your desired text prompt, encompassing various preferences and themes.

4. Allow the feature some time to compile a curated playlist based on your prompts.

5. Once generated, review the playlist and make any desired adjustments by adding or removing tracks.

6. Enhance the playlist further by providing additional prompts to incorporate more tracks.

7. Finally, tap on "Create" to finalize the playlist, which will then be accessible in your library for seamless listening.

Presently available in Beta in the United Kingdom and Australia for Android and iOS users, Spotify's AI playlist feature is set to revolutionize how users engage with music on the platform. With its intuitive interface and AI-driven algorithms, Spotify aims to deepen user engagement and offer a more personalized music experience.

By leveraging AI technology, Spotify demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the music streaming industry. With the introduction of the AI playlist feature, Spotify continues to evolve its platform, catering to the diverse preferences and changing needs of its user base.