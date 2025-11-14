Spotify Introduces Lossless Audio in India with New Premium Plans Starting at ₹139

Spotify has rolled out its biggest subscription update in years for users in India, introducing three new Premium tiers and, for the first time, offering lossless audio streaming. The refreshed plans, which start at ₹139 per month, aim to give listeners more choice—though the enhanced features also come with higher price tags.

Three New Premium Tiers Introduced

The new pricing structure begins with Premium Lite, priced at ₹139 per month. This entry-level plan offers ad-free music streaming at 160kbps quality. However, it skips offline downloads—a feature previously available in the old Individual Premium plan, which carried the same price. With this adjustment, earlier benefits now sit behind a higher paywall.

Next up is the Premium Standard plan at ₹199 per month. This tier essentially replaces the previous base plan but at a higher price. It reintroduces offline listening and bumps streaming quality to 320kbps, making it a more familiar option for long-time subscribers. The Student plan has also been revised and now costs ₹99 per month, up from the earlier ₹69.

Lossless Audio Arrives in India at ₹299

The star of the new lineup is the Premium Platinum plan, priced at ₹299 per month. This tier more than doubles the cost of the earlier individual plan but brings in several first-ever features for Indian users. Most notable is lossless audio streaming, a highly requested upgrade for audiophiles.

Platinum subscribers also get access to Spotify’s AI DJ, a personalized audio companion that curates music, offers commentary, and introduces songs in a radio-style experience. Additionally, users can tap into AI-powered playlist creation, a feature designed to simplify music discovery by building custom playlists based on user preferences.

For creators and advanced users, the Platinum tier supports integration with DJ software platforms like rekordbox and Serato—another first for audiophiles and performers relying on Spotify’s vast library.

More Accounts for Families

Spotify has also added a small family-friendly upgrade to the Platinum tier. Subscribers can add up to two additional household members, each with separate accounts. While this doesn't replace the dedicated Spotify Family plan—which offered up to six accounts for ₹229 per month—it aligns the Platinum tier with premium offerings from rival services that include lossless audio and shared access.

Changes Apply Only to New Users—for Now

Spotify’s new plans are initially available only to new subscribers in select markets including India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE. According to the company, existing users will retain their current benefits and pricing unless they opt to upgrade.

The changes follow an earlier round of price hikes in India a few months ago. With these new plans, Spotify has effectively introduced another price revision—this time paired with advanced features, marking a clear shift toward premium-tier monetization.