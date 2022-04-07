Spring clean like a Pro!

However, different machines will perform differently depending on the surface they're used on. Owners will always need to balance the performance they want with the time it will take to get an optimum clean.

The force is supplied by the airflow from the machine, as well as the brush bar and cleaner head. The force can be increased by changing to higher suction settings, whereas the 'time' can be increased either by moving slower or completing more passes over an area.

With the change in the temperature and spotting fresh buds bloom, one knows that spring is just around the corner. But, so is the allergy season! Pollen, animal hair, shedding skin and open windows all contribute to a household's dust collection during the spring months. To save the day, Tom McVey, Associate Principal Engineer atshares some tips on vacuuming to help boost your spring-cleaning regime. In general, dust particles are mechanically and/or electrostatically 'stuck' to surfaces. A vacuum cleaner needs to apply a force to the particles, for a certain time, in order to dislodge them and entrain them into the machine.

Some general tips one can use when using your vacuum:

1. Choose the right machine: Different vacuums are designed for different floor types and home sizes. For example, some machines will be engineered with hard floors in mind and will struggle on thick pile carpets. Choosing the right machine for your home will make a big difference to the ease and speed with which you're able to clean your home.

2. Use the right settings: Most machines have options depending on your floor type and user preferences that can optimise performance. On the Dyson V12 Detect™ Slim Total Clean, for example, our Boost mode is designed for ground-in dirt and debris and Eco mode is designed for general cleaning. Auto mode, however, takes this decision out of your hands and will intelligently adapt to the floor type you're using thanks to in-built micro-processors.

3. Use the right tool for the right job: It may take time, but making sure you choose the right cleaner head or accessory tool for the job can make a big difference to the performance and ease-of-use. Dyson machines normally come with several of the following:

- Multi-floor tools for great all-round cleaning, particularly good on carpets

- Powerful torque-drive heads that dislodge ground-in dirt from even deep-pile carpets

- Fluffy heads that excel at cleaning hard floors

- Mini-motorheads for cleaning stairs, cars, mattresses or upholstery

- Crevice tools for gaps and crevices, or hard to reach areas

- Soft dusting tools for delicate furniture