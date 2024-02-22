Stout Proponent of Free Speech: Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

New Delhi: Tesla founder Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian MP for being a 'stout proponent of free speech’. Norway's libertarian MP, Marius Nilsen, while nominating Elon Musk, said the Tesla founder had stood up for 'defense of dialogue, free speech, and enabling the possibility to express one's views' in a 'continuously more polarized world.'

Nilsen praised Musk's contributions, stating that his companies, including Tesla and X, have played a role in making the world more connected and safer.

While the official list of Nobel Peace Prize nominees is yet to be disclosed, Nilsen's endorsement of Musk's candidacy highlights the Tesla founder's influence and impact on global affairs.

In a separate nomination, Norwegian MP Sofie Marhaug has proposed Julian Assange for the Peace Prize, lauding his efforts in exposing alleged Western war crimes. Marhaug believes that Assange's revelations have contributed to promoting peace by shedding light on the realities of conflict and its consequences.

These nominations come amid ongoing debates about who should be considered for the prestigious award. Earlier this year, US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney nominated former President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, a move that has been met with both support and criticism.