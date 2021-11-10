Symbiosis partners with ATechnos to launch India's first-ever online education marketplace

New Delhi,10th November 2021: ATechnos Group, a growing leader in digital and technology transformation company today announced the launch of Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL), India's first online education marketplace. This new innovative e-learning platform offers various degree courses in English and Marathi medium to students from all sections of society at affordable cost. SCOL platform is available in the web and mobile application versions for students to learn anywhere anytime and is powered by Almond Vingage, an internet agnostic video and audio engagement platform and Almond Virtex, a virtual and hybrid experience platform by Almond Solutions, An ATechnos Venture.

Putting more light on the platform, Spokesperson Dr Atul Pati Tripathi, Director- Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL), said, "The objective of Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL) is to reach the unreached by offering affordable higher education to all sections of the society. Every deserving youth must get a quality education at affordable fees. Moreover, teaching pedagogy should not be a hindrance to the youth. Along with ATechnos, we have created an online learning platform where students at SCOL will have access to e‐learning, live online classes with expert faculty, faculty chat sessions, e-books, on-demand exams, all delivered through a sophisticated web and app-based learning management system, thus creating a large Virtual Campus."

In India, about 70 per cent of employees feel there is a gap between the skills they have and the skills they need to best perform their job, according to a study done by a job site SCIKEY Market Network. The higher education institutes need to address the requirement for new-age skills apart from regular academic courses. With this new platform, Symbiosis aims to address the existing skilling gap where ATechnos will provide technical support to Symbiosis to keep on updating the platform as per upcoming requirements.

Talking about the newly launched platform, Mr Apurv Modi, Co-founder ATechnos and Almond Solutions, said, "We are honoured and delighted to be associated with an institute like Symbiosis Open Education Society to promote the use of technology and online learning. We developed Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL) to address the challenges distance learning students face. The new platform is designed in a way that it will be easy for students to attend the live classes from anywhere anytime or take up recorded lectures as per their convenience and hence we call it a virtual campus."

This new technology-driven platform offers a shared marketplace that provides purchase options from various degree courses, knowledge sharing, teaching assistance, live classes and an e-learning facility. A wide range of degree courses for undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants are available here. With its online learning feature, students will get an opportunity to complete degree courses in a classroom like an environment while sitting miles apart. Also, the platform's learner-centric examination system allows the students to take an exam when they are ready for it.

About Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL)

Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL) is a constituent unit of Symbiosis Skills & Professional University. A key objective of the Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL) is to reach the unreached by offering affordable higher education to all sections of society. SCOL is committed to meeting the vision of the Government of India of enhancing the Gross Enrolment Ratio in Higher Education as per NEP-2020.

About ATechnos

ATechnos (Abhay Techno Services) is a growing leader in digital transformation, gaming platforms, and content distribution services. Established in 2012, ATechnos is a future-focused, digitally charged technology and business transformation think tank. ATechnos' pivotal ventures are GoGames, Almond Solutions, Lovi SCM Solutions, and Diode Power