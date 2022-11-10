TeamViewer's Enterprise AR Platform Frontline Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

TeamViewer, a global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced that its enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform Frontline is now available via Google Cloud Marketplace. Through this offering, customers with an existing Google Cloud Marketplace commitment benefit from seamless procurement and consolidated billing through a single channel.



Building off the initial success of the marketing and sales activities tailored to the retail sector around picking and training use cases leveraging Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 in warehouses, distribution centres, and in-store, the two companies are expanding their activities to additional industries, starting with the manufacturing sector. Here, TeamViewer and Google Cloud will enable organizations to reduce operations costs and downtime, improve worker productivity and process efficiency, and increase client and employee satisfaction.

"Organizations are focused on optimizing the processes and workflows of frontline workers with technology," said Dai Vu, Managing Director of Cloud Marketplace at Google Cloud. "With TeamViewer Frontline's enterprise AR platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can equip their frontline workers with guided step-by-step instructions on wearables and help bring digitalization to the shopfloor at cloud scale."

"With this expansion of our partnership with Google Cloud, we are further committing to a go-to-market relationship in collaboration with Google Cloud, enabling us to increase our reach into key growth markets for TeamViewer's AR solutions on Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2," says Alfredo Patron, EVP Business Development at TeamViewer. "The facilitated procurement of TeamViewer Frontline via Google Cloud Marketplace will further accelerate the adoption of these technologies as more companies value AR as a critical component to creating a truly digitalized workforce."