The 2023 Year-end Quotes from Industry Experts: Racold, Noventiq, Vijay Sales, and More

From redefining warmth to global expansions, 2023 showcased remarkable journeys across diverse industries. Racold, Noventiq, Vijay Sales, and Lotus Electronics reflect on achievements, innovations, and commitments, celebrating milestones and anticipating future advancements in their respective domains.



Racold - Mr. Vikram Raman - Vice President Marketing and E-Commerce - India

As the year draws to a close, Racold reflects on a remarkable journey of innovation, warmth, and steadfast commitment to excellence in the heating solutions industry. From pioneering technologies to creating moments of comfort in countless homes, we take pride in the trust you've placed in us. In 2023, Racold stood at the forefront of redefining warmth, setting new benchmarks in efficiency and sustainability. As we embark on a new year, we express gratitude for your unwavering support. Here's to a future filled with even greater advancements, shared warmth, and a commitment to making every home a haven. Cheers to a year well-heated!"

Noventiq - Mr. Vinod Nair, President Noventiq India Operations

“Reflecting on 2023, it's evident that it has been an extraordinary year for Noventiq. Our growth has been remarkable, now proudly standing in 60 countries with a dedicated team of 6,400 employees worldwide. This year marked a significant milestone with our business combination agreement with Corner Growth Acquisition Corp., paving our way towards listing on the Nasdaq. The successful closure of three acquisitions, culminating in a total of 14 M&As in the recent years, speaks volumes about our dynamic expansion. Moreover, we've extended our global footprint into new markets, including Indonesia, Singapore, Mexico, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. A testament to our leadership in the cybersecurity arena is our recent incorporation to the Microsoft Intelligence and Security Association. Our global collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services has also been a crucial step towards our business growth alongside this partner. Adding to our achievements is the launch of our groundbreaking AI solution, Weaver Peer, set to revolutionize daily work interactions. All these milestones show our commitment to enhancing our foundational capabilities, evidenced by our collaboration with Microsoft through our MISA integration, and further amplified by our focus on technological advancements in partnership with AWS and through our AI solution Weaver Peer.We can say that despite the complexities of this year, marked by a notable rise in inflation and a global economic recession that has touched the technology sector, our industry has stood strong. And at Noventiq, we remain confident that our contributions will continue to be vital, particularly in the emerging markets where we focus our operations, with India being at the front as our company’s center of gravity.”

Vijay Sales - Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales

Mr. Nilesh Gupta said, The Retail industry celebrated a triumphant year, exceeding expectations with an outstanding performance in the offline channel. The driving force behind our remarkable year-on-year growth during the festival season was the undeniable dominance of smartphones. Witnessing a noteworthy trend in Premiumization, consumers are willingly investing in superior experiences, enhanced convenience, seamless connectivity, and energy efficiency. As the industry embarks on consolidating growth post a double-digit value-based expansion in the festive season and encouraging business during weddings, we remain committed to delivering excellence. In the pursuit of elevated consumer satisfaction, and as pioneers in the electronics retail landscape, we try to combine innovation and excellence, to become the preferred destination for tech enthusiasts.

Lotus Electronics - Mr. Gaurav Pahwa, Director - Lotus Electronics

Lotus Electronics takes pride in our journey from a single store in 2000 to 20 stores with a turnover of 650 Crores in 2022-23. Our business model thrives on comfort, convenience, choice, competitive rates, care, and commitment. With a projected turnover of 700 Crores this year and a growth target of 20% for the next, we remain steadfast in our commitment to expansion and excellence. Prioritizing traditional stores over online platforms, we believe in the in-person experience. As a part of our strategic approach, we plan to enter new cities in 2024. In a competitive landscape, customer satisfaction is our compass, ensuring 'survival of the fittest.' Our dedication to customization and value extends seamlessly from retail outlets to online platforms, offering bundle deals, free-bee schemes, and attractive finance options. Lotus Electronics is committed to delivering exceptional customer care services to ensure a seamless and satisfying experience for its consumers. The customer care program involves a range of services aimed at addressing and fulfilling the assorted needs of customer.