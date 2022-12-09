  • Menu
The Game Awards 2022: Here is the Complete Winners List

The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022

Highlights

Find out who wins what- the best titles, art, direction, debut, developers, and more for the year 2022.

Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards, known for their awards and the news they generate. There are several promised game reveals and world premiere trailers. During Thursday's event, Keighley gave away awards for the best games of the year between announcements hours, including game updates, release dates, and new trailers.

Keighley has been teasing the event ahead of Thursday's broadcast; Coming to the event, fans knew to expect a few things, including Tekken 8 news, a trailer for Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion, and band Hozier performance, who have a song on God of War Ragnarök. With all the sneak peeks, there were many announcements for exclusive games and Keighley's signature world premieres.

GAME OF THE YEAR


Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST NARRATIVE


God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

GAMES FOR IMPACT


As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

BEST ONGOING GAME

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

BEST INDIE


Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST DEBUT INDIE

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

BEST MOBILE


MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

BEST VR/AR

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

BEST ACTION

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ROLE-PLAYING

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST FIGHTING


MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

BEST FAMILY

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

BEST MULTIPLAYER


Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

MOST ANTICIPATED

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Ludwig

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ESPORTS GAME

VALORANT (Riot Games)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

LOUD (Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT


2022 League of Legends World Championship

PLAYERS VOICE

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

