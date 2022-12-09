The Game Awards 2022: Here is the Complete Winners List

Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards, known for their awards and the news they generate. There are several promised game reveals and world premiere trailers. During Thursday's event, Keighley gave away awards for the best games of the year between announcements hours, including game updates, release dates, and new trailers.

Fight back against the Legion and reclaim Earth as the Autobots in TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE from @SplashDamage.



Follow @PlayTFR and head to https://t.co/BO8xoIFWQF to sign up for updates.



Roll out! #TheGameAwards #TRANSFORMERS #PLAYTFR pic.twitter.com/HhIb9phbW0 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Keighley has been teasing the event ahead of Thursday's broadcast; Coming to the event, fans knew to expect a few things, including Tekken 8 news, a trailer for Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion, and band Hozier performance, who have a song on God of War Ragnarök. With all the sneak peeks, there were many announcements for exclusive games and Keighley's signature world premieres.



GAME OF THE YEAR





Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)



BEST GAME DIRECTION



Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST NARRATIVE





God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)



BEST ART DIRECTION



Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

GAMES FOR IMPACT





As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)



BEST ONGOING GAME



FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

BEST INDIE





Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)



BEST DEBUT INDIE



Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

BEST MOBILE





MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)



BEST VR/AR



Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

BEST ACTION

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ROLE-PLAYING

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST FIGHTING





MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)



BEST FAMILY

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

BEST MULTIPLAYER





Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



MOST ANTICIPATED



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Ludwig

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ESPORTS GAME

VALORANT (Riot Games)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM



LOUD (Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT





2022 League of Legends World Championship



PLAYERS VOICE

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)