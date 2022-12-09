The Game Awards 2022: Here is the Complete Winners List
Find out who wins what- the best titles, art, direction, debut, developers, and more for the year 2022.
Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards, known for their awards and the news they generate. There are several promised game reveals and world premiere trailers. During Thursday's event, Keighley gave away awards for the best games of the year between announcements hours, including game updates, release dates, and new trailers.
Keighley has been teasing the event ahead of Thursday's broadcast; Coming to the event, fans knew to expect a few things, including Tekken 8 news, a trailer for Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion, and band Hozier performance, who have a song on God of War Ragnarök. With all the sneak peeks, there were many announcements for exclusive games and Keighley's signature world premieres.
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST GAME DIRECTION
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST NARRATIVE
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST PERFORMANCE
Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
GAMES FOR IMPACT
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
BEST ONGOING GAME
FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
BEST INDIE
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST DEBUT INDIE
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD
FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
BEST MOBILE
MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
BEST VR/AR
Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
BEST ACTION
Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ROLE-PLAYING
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST FIGHTING
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
BEST FAMILY
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
BEST SIM/STRATEGY
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
BEST SPORTS/RACING
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
BEST MULTIPLAYER
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
MOST ANTICIPATED
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Ludwig
BEST ADAPTATION
Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ESPORTS GAME
VALORANT (Riot Games)
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
LOUD (Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS COACH
Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PLAYERS VOICE
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)