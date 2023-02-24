The iPhone 15 may flaunt a new notch design

CAD (computer-aided design) renderings of the iPhone 15 have surfaced online ahead of the phone's expected to launch in September this year. According to the alleged renders shared by 9to5Mac, the regular iPhone 15 may include a dynamic island notch on the front, which is currently available on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Dynamic Island is Apple's latest creation for the display. Like other notch designs, this oval part of the display houses the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. Instead of a dead space at the top of the screen, Dynamic Island can display notifications, alerts or information in real-time, with a cool animation that adjusts the size.



The latest CAD renderings of the iPhone 15 appear to line up with the alleged photo of the iPhone 15. MacRumors leaked the image earlier this week.



The new report notes that Apple will be available on the four future iPhone 15 models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Another big update on the regular iPhone 15s would be the addition of the USB-C charging port instead of the proprietary Lightning port. The USB-C port is already present in several Apple products, such as iPads and MacBooks. The benefit of the Type-C port also includes faster data transfer speeds.



Other than that, the regular iPhone 15 models could retain dual cameras on the back with LED flash. The third camera and LiDAR sensor will be featured exclusively in iPhone Pro modes, in this case, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro. It will be interesting to see if Apple will continue to use two 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back. Apple may improve the battery on iPhone 15 models.

Meanwhile, a report suggests that Apple may also release an iPhone 15 Ultra model this year, which could be the most expensive iPhone ever. Apple reserves the "ultra" moniker for its most premium and powerful devices, like the M1 Ultra SoC and Apple Watch Ultra. An iPhone Ultra could feature premium hardware, bigger and better cameras and battery, and a top-of-the-line SoC: A17 Bionic SoC.

The new changes also mean iPhones could get more expensive this year. Currently, the normal price of the iPhone 14 in India begins at Rs 79,900, and the iPhone 14 Max version costs Rs 89,900. The iPhone 14 Pro price starts at Rs 1,29,900, and the 14 Pro Max costs Rs 1,39,900.