  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

The Latest iOS 17.4 Beta Enhances Apple Cash Utilization

The Latest iOS 17.4 Beta Enhances Apple Cash Utilization
x
Highlights

iOS 17.4 beta introduces virtual card numbers for Apple Cash, simplifying transactions and expanding accessibility beyond Apple Pay.

The iOS 17.4 beta introduces a convenient feature allowing users to generate virtual card numbers for Apple Cash transactions. In the latest iOS 17.4 beta, iPhone users can now generate virtual card numbers for Apple Cash transactions, as reported by 9to5Mac. This update addresses a significant limitation of Apple Cash, enabling users to make payments even when Apple Pay is unavailable.

While the availability of this feature may vary among beta users, accessing it is straightforward. Users can navigate to the Wallet app, select their Apple Cash card, and follow the prompts to set up a virtual card number in two simple steps.

Once generated, users can view the card information, including an expiration date and security code, by tapping the three dots menu. Notably, Apple Cash utilises a separate card number for Apple Pay transactions, accessible through an additional menu option.

This enhancement benefits frequent Apple Cash users, providing a seamless payment solution in locations where Apple Pay is not supported. Instead of relying on bank transfers, users can now utilise their Apple Cash card number for transactions, saving on potential fees associated with instant transfers.

Overall, adding virtual card numbers enhances the functionality and accessibility of Apple Cash within the iOS ecosystem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X