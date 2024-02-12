The Latest iOS 17.4 Beta Enhances Apple Cash Utilization

The iOS 17.4 beta introduces a convenient feature allowing users to generate virtual card numbers for Apple Cash transactions. In the latest iOS 17.4 beta, iPhone users can now generate virtual card numbers for Apple Cash transactions, as reported by 9to5Mac. This update addresses a significant limitation of Apple Cash, enabling users to make payments even when Apple Pay is unavailable.



While the availability of this feature may vary among beta users, accessing it is straightforward. Users can navigate to the Wallet app, select their Apple Cash card, and follow the prompts to set up a virtual card number in two simple steps.

Once generated, users can view the card information, including an expiration date and security code, by tapping the three dots menu. Notably, Apple Cash utilises a separate card number for Apple Pay transactions, accessible through an additional menu option.

This enhancement benefits frequent Apple Cash users, providing a seamless payment solution in locations where Apple Pay is not supported. Instead of relying on bank transfers, users can now utilise their Apple Cash card number for transactions, saving on potential fees associated with instant transfers.

Overall, adding virtual card numbers enhances the functionality and accessibility of Apple Cash within the iOS ecosystem.