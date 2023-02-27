The Xiaomi 13 Pro goes global

Today, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are making their global debut, starting with a launch event at (MWC) Mobile World Congress. Late last year, the 13-series phones were announced in China, each with Leica co-branded cameras and top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. According to earlier releases, they won't be coming to the US but will be available in Europe, the UK, and other parts of Asia.



Given that we've known the phones' specs since December, there's nothing surprising, but here's the rundown: Both are upper-middle-range phones, but the 13 Pro stands out with a 1-inch sensor borrowed from the Xiaomi 12S. Fast charging by Ultra cable and 120W.

Both are equipped with 120Hz fast-refresh OLEDs: the 13 has a smaller 6.3-inch 1080p display, while the 13 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display. Each device is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and supports 50W wireless charging. Did I mention they're not coming to the US? That's a huge bummer because these are the kinds of features we don't see in the premium mid-ranges being sold here. We're thrilled with a $700 phone with an IP64 rating and no wireless charging. Meanwhile, the rest of the world understands this.

Anyway, if you live in a country where the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will be sold, leave us a comment and let us know if you plan to buy one. While the Xiaomi 13 Pro costs €1,299, the Xiaomi 13 is priced at €999. They will be sold on March 8 through Xiaomi's official retail channels.