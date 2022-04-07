THIP Media launches WhatsApp chatbot for health info, fact check

THIP Media, information media division of The Healthy Indian Project, has launched health-information and fact-checking chatbot on WhatsApp, according to a statement on Thursday.

Health information and fact checking platform THIP Media has announced the new chatbot 'Ask RAKSHA' on WhatsApp, coinciding with the World Health Day.

An acronym for Readily Accessible Knowledge and Support for Health Action, RAKSHA is built on WhatsApp's Business Platform.

The intuitive chatbot will help Indian citizens find answers to their health question and fact check any health information for free.

The chatbot is currently in English, while Hindi and Bengali versions will be launched soon.

Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director of WhatsApp India, said ''Over the last two years, we have partnered with multiple NGOs and government ministries, including the Indian Government to launch the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to help people with easy access to accurate and verified Covid related information.'' Ask RAKSHA is yet another partnership to ensure citizens have access to reliable information around health-related queries, Thukral said.

''At WhatsApp, the safety of our users is at the core of everything we do and we have devoted efforts to empower users with resources and tools that equip them to fact-check and receive authentic information,'' Thukral added.

THIP Media, a signatory of International Fact Checking Network (IFCN) works with verified medical professionals to fact-check misleading news and claims about health, medicine, diet and treatment.

The platform publishes in English, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Nepali.