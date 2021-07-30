This WhatsApp Web feature ends after multi-device compatibility; Find out

WhatsApp multi-device support is one of the most useful features that may arrive in 2021. We all know how WhatsApp has been working on this feature for quite some time, before allowing some beta testers to try it out. Until now, users who wanted to text their contacts on WhatsApp would have to scan a QR code to access to WhatsApp Web, which would allow users to see the messages coming through their smartphone. But, this had one major issue. The moment your device lost internet connectivity or the battery gets drained out, you get disconnected from WhatsApp Web. This was also applicable for the WhatsApp Desktop apps for Windows and macOS.



The recently introduced multi-device beta testing on WhatsApp gets rid of this issue by allowing WhatsApp to work on users' primary device (smartphone) and up to four other devices even if the primary device does not have access to the internet. However, people ask a question that is about what is likely to happen to WhatsApp Web once the multi-device support rolls out? A WhatsApp spokesperson has answered the queries to TechRadar.

"WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users. Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. Desktop and Web support only worked by mirroring off your phone - which meant your phone had to be on and have an active internet connection," the WhatsApp spokesperson stated.

WhatsApp users must remember that when the multi-device support gets rolls out, they can only add up to four more devices -- but only WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop or Facebook Portal. WhatsApp might add support for adding additional devices (like smartphones or tablets) at a later stage, as per a popular feature leaker website WABetaInfo, which has earlier spotted some hints of a 'Log Out' function in an unreleased version of the app.