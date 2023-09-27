Threads allow users to delete accounts without leaving Instagram

Meta's text-based social media platform, Threads, launched in July this year and aimed to offer tough competition to Twitter. The app gained millions of downloads within 5 days of its launch and allowed people to seamlessly create a Threads account if they were Instagram users. For the uninitiated, you can log in with your Instagram credentials to use Threads. However, all Threads users talked about how once you create a Threads account, there is no going back, as you cannot delete your account without having to exit Instagram. In other words, if a user deleted their Threads account, their Instagram account was also automatically deleted.



But, according to recent reports, this is about to change soon, as Meta plans to allow its users to delete their Threads account without having to leave Instagram.

Threads to allow users to delete accounts

According to a report from Tech Crunch, Meta plans to allow users to delete their Threads accounts without having to delete Instagram accounts by the end of this year. Meta's chief product privacy officer, Michel Protti, told the publication about the company's plans. Speaking about why the feature didn't come with the launch of Threads, Protti said it was "extremely challenging" to allow deleting the Threads account without any effect on Instagram. Therefore, the Meta team

Threads has several features similar to Twitter. For example, content in the Meta-owned app is divided into For You and Next sections. "Your feed on Threads allows you to view posts from other profiles, now with two options - For you is a view of your Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles you've chosen to follow and recommended accounts. Following will only show posts from people you follow in chronological order," the company said when announcing the feature.

Apart from this, Threads also announced the launch of the Translations feature. As part of this, Threads posts in a user's feed will be automatically translated into the language they are written in and the language settings of the person viewing them. If you see a thread in a different language and your language is available as a translation, tap the translate button at the bottom right of the post or reply to view it.

Additionally, Threads and Twitter allow users to interact with posts in various ways, including reporting, liking, and commenting. Both apps were text-based social media apps, but recently, Twitter (now called X) also allowed users to upload long videos.