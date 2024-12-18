Live
Just In
Threads Testing Scheduled Posts: What to Expect
Threads is testing scheduled posts to give users more control while preserving real-time conversation. Replies, however, can't be scheduled.
Instagram's Threads is taking a step forward by testing a scheduled posts feature, as Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed. While this new option offers users greater control over planning their content, Mosseri clarified that replies won't be schedulable. This decision aims to maintain the platform's focus on fostering lively, real-time interactions.
The feature has reportedly been in development for months, countering speculation that Threads' updates are a reaction to competing platforms like Bluesky. Recently, Threads also introduced curated follow collections, a move reminiscent of Bluesky's starter packs. Despite comparisons, Threads continues to grow rapidly.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed that Threads now boasts over 100 million daily active users and more than 300 million monthly active users—solidifying its position as a major Twitter/X competitor. In contrast, Bluesky remains significantly smaller in scale.
Notably, Instagram already allows users to schedule feed posts and has expanded this feature to direct messages. Extending this feature to Threads crosses another milestone in improving user convenience while keeping the platform's vibrant, conversational essence intact.