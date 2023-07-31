Threads to get Twitter-like feature, users can chat via DM

Earlier this month, Meta's new text-based social media platform Threads went live, and people worldwide were curious to try out the new app in town. By allowing users to log in via their Instagram credentials, Threads sounded like a promising platform enabling users to share their thoughts with the world in a way that had never been done before. The app was launched at a time when people started to lose interest in Twitter because the platform imposed a frequency cap on users along with many other changes. Thus, Threads was raised as an alternative to Twitter (now called X).



However, in a previous interview, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri confirmed that Meta had no intention of replacing Twitter and that Threads is more about building a "public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter." While speaking to the Washington Post, Mosseri has confirmed another speculation about Threads: that it will soon receive DM support and allow users to message each other.

Threads to get DMs

One of the most important aspects of any social media platform is the ability to message and interact with people privately. And while we were all initially surprised to see that there wasn't a DM option in Threads, Mosseri has confirmed it's coming soon. While speaking to The Washington Post, Mosseri discussed the team's priorities regarding Threads. He mentioned that the team focuses on four things, including how to allow people to message each other on the app.

"Lots of basics like that really need to get fixed — and fixed quickly," he told the publication. Another Twitter-like feature that Threads has started rolling out for some users is splitting their feeds into Following and For You.

"Your feed on Threads allows you to view posts from other profiles, now with two options - For you is a view of your Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles you've chosen to follow and recommended accounts. Following will only show posts from people you follow in chronological order," the company said.