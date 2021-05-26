Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know in Tech on 26 May 2021

Today Tech News Updates - Here are the top seven things you must know about that happened in Tech with The Hans India on 26 May 2021.

1. Explained: Will Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram banned in India from today

Will the big social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, among others, be banned in India? Well, that's what various reports have claimed in the last few days, but unfortunately, these are all claims without a valid reason. Today is May 26, and Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and all other "major social media" platforms continue to work in India. No, here we have tried to explain the whole scenario in 10 easy points.

2. WhatsApp Moves Delhi High Court Against India's New IT Laws

In a new webpage that went live today, WhatsApp argues that "traceability inverts the way law enforcement typically investigates crimes". WhatsApp reportedly filed a complaint against the Indian government in Delhi to prevent the new IT rules from being enforced. The regulations will go into effect from Wednesday, which is said to force Facebook-owned WhatsApp to break encryption or protect the privacy of its users.

3. Microsoft Build 2021: Microsoft announces collaborative apps for Teams

Microsoft Build 2021: Microsoft Teams currently has more than 145 million users worldwide. With the pandemic continuing and companies embracing a hybrid work culture, services like Microsoft Teams are becoming increasingly important. As a result, Microsoft is opening up Teams to developers to create "collaborative applications." Microsoft wants to make it easier for developers to build apps that work seamlessly across different platforms like Windows, macOS, Web, iOS, Android and Linux.

4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Expected Launch

PUBG Mobile India launches as Battlegrounds Mobile India. After months of waiting and anticipation, Krafton finally announced the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, scheduled to take place soon. It has also started pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India, with exclusive game rewards up for grabs. Krafton has yet to announce a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India, but new advice suggests it could happen next month.

5. Google rolls out redesigned Weather app on Android

San Francisco: Google Weather app on Android, which has received a redesign, is now beginning to roll out to those on the latest Search beta. This revamp brings many 'Material Theme' flourishes like a search bar with rounded corners and updated tab indicators for Today, Tomorrow and 10 days, the report said.

6. Instagram to soon pay you for your reels

Instagram is testing a feature called "Bonuses" that will allow creators to earn through their reels. Like any other Facebook product, the company has also started monetizing options on Reels. Last month, Facebook announced that it would begin showing reel ads in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia. In addition, Instagram now plans to allow creators to earn via Reels on the platform.

7. Sony PS5 Pre-Booking Starts from Tomorrow; Find details

Earlier this month, Sony's PS5 console units were finally being restocked in India and that some retailers, such as Prepaidgamercard, will start early pre-orders. Now, Vijay Sales has also joined the list, and the retailer is opening pre-orders for the PS5 starting tomorrow, May 27, at noon. In addition, the company has posted banners about it on its social media and the official website.