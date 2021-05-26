Instagram to soon pay you for your reels

Instagram has been investing deeply in Reels with new features and increased visibility for the short video product. Like any other Facebook product, the company has also started monetizing options on Reels. Last month, Facebook announced that it would begin showing reel ads in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia. In addition, Instagram now plans to allow creators to earn via Reels on the platform.

Instagram is testing "bonuses" that will allow creators to earn money through their reels. This feature was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots on Twitter. According to the screenshots, creators will be able to earn Instagram bonuses when they share new reels. They will also be able to track their progress to see how much they have earned. It also asks creators to be on the lookout for new income opportunities, which means Instagram may introduce more bonuses later.

Based on the screenshots, it appears that Instagram will offer bonuses only to professional accounts. It may not be available for personal accounts. But nothing is official yet, as the feature is still in testing. Instagram regularly tests new features on its platform, with some taking months to launch. So it is also not necessary that the tested function be official. But offering creators opportunities to earn money through Reels seems entirely plausible when you see how the company has been profiting from the TikTok clone.

Snapchat also launched a fund for creators to earn through Spotlight, its short video feature similar to TikTok. Snap said that more than 5,400 creators had made more than $ 130 million collected so far. He also plans to change this program by allowing creators to earn monthly instead of daily. Twitter also launched its user monetization plans with "Tip Jar", which will enable users to make money through their followers.