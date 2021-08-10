Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 10 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 10 August 2021. Let's begin...



How to detect Pegasus spyware on an iPhone using iMazing app

The Pegasus spyware was allegedly used by governments in different parts of the world including India to watch on activists and journalists. Now, Pegasus spyware can be detected on an iPhone using a free tool without any coding skills. Geneva, Switzerland-based DigiDNA has updated its iOS device manager iMazing with a spyware detection feature that can detect Pegasus.

Android Trojan hits 144 countries, 10,000 victims through Facebook hijack

Since March 2021, a new Android trojan has been lurking around specifically targeting Facebook accounts. Discovered by cybersecurity firm Zimperium, the Android trojan dubbed as 'FlyTrap', and so far it has affected over 10,000 victims across 144 countries including India, and it is said to have been operated by hackers from Vietnam.

Microsoft working on a new Outlook app for Windows 10 and 11; Take a look

Microsoft is gearing up to release Windows 11 in the coming months, delivering what will be its biggest operating system update since it released Windows 10 about six years ago. The update is expected to bring radical changes to Windows, giving it a visual update, while adding several security and performance improvements.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion to Launch on August 17

The company has confirmed via a social media post that, Motorola Edge 20 will launch in the Indian market on August 17. Last month the phone debuted in several markets along with the Motorola Edge 20 Lite and Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

BSNL reduces validity of all prepaid plans priced from Rs 49 to Rs 397- Check out

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has implemented indirect tariffs for some of its plans. BSNL has reduced the validity of special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 49, Rs 75, Rs 94 and plan vouchers priced at Rs 106, Rs 107, Rs 197 and Rs 397.

TikTok surpasses Facebook as world's most downloaded app

Chinese short-video platform TikTok has overtaken Facebook as the most downloaded social media app in the world, the media reported. According to Nikkei Asia, a global survey of downloads in 2020 showed TikTok on top of the list of social media providers for the first time since the study was first conducted in 2018.

Krafton Raises 3.8 Billion in IPO Debut, PUBG Maker Shares Fall

Shares in Krafton Inc, the Tencent Holdings-backed South Korean company behind blockbuster video game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), fell as much as 20% from their IPO price on their trading debut on Tuesday.



