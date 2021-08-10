BSNL reduces validity of all prepaid plans priced from Rs 49 to Rs 397- Check out

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has implemented indirect tariffs for some of its plans. Indirect tariffs mean that the price of the plan remains unchanged but the benefits get reduced. BSNL did not change the tariffs of the plans but reduced the validity of plans.



BSNL has reduced the validity of special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 49, Rs 75, Rs 94 and plan vouchers priced at Rs 106, Rs 107, Rs 197 and Rs 397. The changes were made on August 1 and was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

BSNL's Rs 49 prepaid plan The entry-level special tariff voucher priced at Rs 49 was having a validity of 28 days which is now reduced to 24 days. This special tariff voucher can be used by customers who want to keep their plans active. The telco offers discounted call rate of 45 paise per minute, 2GB free data and a total of 100 free SMS to any network for the entire validity period.

BSNL's Rs 75 prepaid plan BSNL's Rs 75 prepaid plan is reduced to validity of 50 days from 60 days validity. It also offers100 minutes of free voice calls to any network, 2GB free data and free BSNL default tunes for 50 days. After free calls are over, the telco charges 30 paise per minute for outgoing calls.

BSNL's Rs 75 prepaid plan BSNL's Rs 94 STV will give a reduced validity of 75 days as against the previous validity of 90 days. It gives 3GB of free data for 75 days. It also offers free BSNL default tunes for the first 60 days. After free calls, all outgoing voice calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute.

BSNL's Rs 75 prepaid plan Next in this segment is priced at Rs 106 and Rs 107, the plans have been revised to give 84 days validity instead of 100 days. Both these plan vouchers provide 100 minutes of free calls to any network, 3GB of free data for 84 days. Customers may also enjoy free BSNL default tunes for 60 days.

BSNL's Rs 197 prepaid plan BSNL's Rs 197 prepaid offer will give 150 days validity instead of 180 days validity. The plan gives unlimited voice calls to any network, 2GB of data per day, 100 free SMS per day, and a subscription to the Zing Music app. The telco will give freebies for the first 18 days of recharge.

BSNL's Rs 397 prepaid plan BSNL's Rs 397 prepaid plan is an annual plan that gives a validity of 365 days. Now it will offer a reduced validity of only 300 days. The plans will also give unlimited voice calls to any network, 2GB of data per day, 100 Free SMS per day, free Lokdhun content and Free BSNL Default Tunes. The freebies will be available for the first 60 days of recharge.





