Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 20 August 2021

Twitter adds new updates to Direct Messages

On Thursday, Twitter said it's adding several new updates to its direct messages, which will roll out to a few users in the next few weeks. The changes include the ability to send a direct message to multiple people in separate conversations because many of us have accidentally started a group chat that way.

Paytm Announces Incentives on Paying Electricity Bills via Mobile App

Paytm, digital payments platform has announced incentives for users on paying electricity bills via the app. Paytm says the offer can be availed by the users in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. On the first payment of their electricity bill via Paytm, users will get a guaranteed cashback of up to Rs 50.

Rivals are not pleased with this Microsoft's Windows 11 new feature

Microsoft's Windows 11 is expected to launch soon and the new operating system will bring a number of changes and updates. One of the features that Microsoft has added to Windows 11 is that it has changed the way the default apps are mapped in the new operating system, making it difficult for users to change the default browsers if they miss the first and only message.

Tesla is working on humanoid robots: Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that his company is working on a humanoid robot and the prototype will arrive sometime next year. The Tesla robot will weigh 125 pounds and have a walking gait of 5 miles per hour.

How to Use Google Tasks App in Gmail on Web – In pictures

Google's Tasks app will erase out the tedious task of surfing through the piles of emails. It is integrated into the inbox while we use Gmail on the web.

Google undermined 3rd-party app stores on Android platform: Report

In a bid to undermine third-party app stores on the Android platform, Google reportedly ran a 'Premier Device Programme' that gave Android phone makers a greater share of search revenue than they would normally receive. According to The Verge, newly unredacted sections of Fortnite developer Epic's antitrust complaint against Google have revealed new details.

OnePlus 9 RT is launching in October in India, China: Report

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone -- OnePlus 9 RT -- in October. According to Android Central, the smartphone will offer modest upgrades over the OnePlus 9R. As for availability, the OnePlus 9 RT will debut in the India and China markets, similar to the 9R.



