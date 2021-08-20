Twitter adds new updates to Direct Messages

Twitter new updates: On Thursday, Twitter said it's adding several new updates to its direct messages, which will roll out to a few users in the next few weeks. The changes include the ability to send a direct message to multiple people in separate conversations because many of us have accidentally started a group chat that way. Now, you will be able to share a tweet in up to 20 separate DM conversations, if the message is a happening one that needs to be shared with that many individual tweeters at once.



At first, the feature will come to the iOS and web versions of Twitter first, and Android "soon."





Some DM improvements are coming your way over the next few weeks.



We've got easier Tweet sharing, better navigation when in a convo, and more… (1/5) — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 19, 2021

Twitter is tweaking DM timestamps for iOS users; now instead of stamping each message within a DM conversation with the date and time, the messages will get grouped by day. This will minimise the "timestamp clutter," Twitter says. And, iOS users can soon access the "add reaction" buttons not only by double-tapping but by long-pressing on a message.



Android users, will have to wait to access those last two features. Though they will get the ability along with iOS users to quick-scroll through a DM conversation and return to the most recent message by pressing a down-arrow button.

Twitter has added many new features in the past few months, including a new process to report COVID misinformation, an update to its API to make it easier for other apps to point to its Spaces audio chats and a change in its font. on Thursday, in addition to the new DM features, Twitter also announced that it was testing a feature that would make it easier for users to subscribe to Twitter users' Revue newsletters directly from a Twitter profile. That's rolling out to the web and Android users to start.