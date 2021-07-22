Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 22 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech withThe Hans India on 22 July 2021. Let's begin...



Apple Releases iOS 14.7 with MagSafe Battery Pack Support; What's New?

Apple has released iOS 14.7 as the latest software update for all supported iPhone models. The new version of iOS arrives almost a couple of months after the release of iOS 14.6 which was released in May. The iOS 14.7 update provides support for the MagSafe battery pack and includes a list of enhancements. Along with the iOS update, Apple has brought watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7 as two of its new software releases.

Microsoft Teams Chat Comes to Windows 11; Can you download? Check here

Last month Microsoft announced its Windows 11 operating system at a special event. Introducing the successor to Windows 10, the company announced that it would integrate Teams Chats directly into Windows 11, allowing users to communicate with their contacts. Now, Microsoft has brought Teams Chats to its Windows 11 operating system for download purposes.

Amazon makes Alexa smarter with 50 new features

Amazon has introduced more than 50 new features to make its home assistant Alexa smarter, allowing developers to create Widgets for their skills which customers can add to their Alexa devices with a screen later this year. The company also announced 'Paid Skills', a new form of monetisation for the developers. With Paid Skills, customers pay a one-time fee, at the front, to access the content in your skill.

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch Today in India - How to Watch Live

OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to launch in the Indian market today. The launch event will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Both devices have been teased regularly in recent weeks, revealing the design and specifications. OnePlus Nord 2, for example, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and will feature a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging support. Vi launches plans that offer free night data and weekend rollover benefits

Vodafone Idea or Vi has launched a new advertising campaign for its Hero Unlimited plans. These plans are priced above Rs 249 and provide benefits that will be useful to users. Vi offers double the data benefits with some of their plans giving 2 + 2 = 4GB of data. Now Vi has launched a campaign to inform more customers about the additional benefits.Google Chrome improves website isolation techniques and phishing detection

Google Chrome improves website isolation techniques and phishing detection

Google Chrome has a new update rolling out to all platforms right now and it brings some significant updates in terms of privacy and security. By publishing this update, users will be able to toggle website permissions by site and Google says this feature will be expanded even further in the future. This update will also offer users more access to Chrome actions, it will also streamline the process and perform a security check on both the browser and the account that is logged in. Galaxy A22 5G to launch soon; Samsung assures lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G

Earlier this week, Samsung launched the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499. The phone will go on sale in India starting July 26 via Amazon India. Now, the company is planning to launch another smartphone in the country. Samsung has announced that it will launch the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone on July 23. The news comes from Samsung India's official social media account.



