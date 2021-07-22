OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch Today in India - How to Watch Live

OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to launch in the Indian market today. The launch event will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Both devices have been teased regularly in recent weeks, revealing the design and specifications. OnePlus Nord 2, for example, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and will feature a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging support. The OnePlus Buds Pro is said to come with adaptive noise cancellation, among other features.



OnePlus Nord 2 Launch, OnePlus Buds Pro: How to Watch Live

The launch event for OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro will start at 7:30 pm IST. The event will take place virtually and can be viewed live on YouTube. You can watch the live stream below:

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications



The OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support after launch. The OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to have dual SIM slots and runs on OxygenOS 11.3. It will feature a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 410ppi pixel density. The phone will work with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. It will likely come in two storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor. There will likely be an additional 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor on the back. At the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with features like dual video, ultra nightscape, group shot 2.0, and more.

OnePlus Buds Pro: Specifications

The upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro is reported to feature an in-ear design and see upgrades to the OnePlus Buds launched last year. Kinder Liu, OnePlus' head of research and development, confirmed that the earbuds will feature adaptive noise cancellation. It will have three microphones allowing it to "intelligently produce noise-cancelling counter frequencies." It will be able to adjust "how much noise cancelling is needed, auto-tuning itself from a minimum of 15 decibels to a maximum of 40db."

We expect an in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus Nord 2. The phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro: Expected Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 may be priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. OnePlus Nord 2 will come in Red, Sierra Gray, Mist Blue, and Forest Green colours. OnePlus Buds Pro should be an upgrade version of OnePlus Buds. Thenew Pro variant may be priced higher than the vanilla Oneplus Buds, which is priced at Rs. 4,999. The OnePlus Buds Pro may be available in a matte black colour option.