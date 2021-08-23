Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 23 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 23 August 2021. Let's begin...



Google Removes 8 Malicious Apps from Play Store; Uninstall right now

Google has now identified these 8 malicious apps and removed them from the Play Store. These applications disguised as genuine applications were giving good returns on investments in cloud mining operations.

WhatsApp for Apple iPad said to be working on Multi-Device support

WhatsApp's multi-device support has been in the works for quite some time, and it looks like we're one step closer to its official launch. According to the notable WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, Facebook is preparing to bring WhatsApp to iPadOS, as well as providing multi-device support for iPad models.

How to Transfer Contacts from iPhone to Android; Find ways

If you were using an Apple iPhone and bought a new Android phone, or plan to keep both, transferring contacts will generally feel like a tedious job. If you think that you can only transfer the contacts manually, this is not the case. You need a cloud storage service and cloud sync to do this, and we will tell you exactly how to do it.

Windows 11 Alert! Microsoft sends a warning to users about these latest versions

After the Microsoft Windows 11 warning, you need to change this setting to make sure your system doesn't crash. Learn all about the Windows 11 Insider Preview download. Now, Microsoft has issued a warning to some of these testers that the builds of Windows 11 they might receive may be less stable in the future.

Realme C21Y to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

The Realme C21Y price in India has not been revealed yet, although the phone arrived in Vietnam at a starting price of VND 3,240,000 (approximately Rs. 10,600). Realme C21Y launched in India today, August 23.

These Samsung Mobiles May Get Enhanced WhatsApp Disappearing Message Option First

WhatsApp was recently seen working on an improved Disappearing Messages feature that would allow the app to automatically delete chats and media files after 90 days, in addition to the 7-day option. Previously, the Facebook-owned platform was said to be working on the 24-hour disappearing message functionality as well.

Galaxy M32 5G two variants arriving in India for Rs 20K – 25K

Samsung's latest mid-ranger -- Galaxy M32 5G -- will come in two variants and will be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, industry sources said on Monday. The smartphone will launch on August 25 and is likely to go on sale from September 2 in the country.



