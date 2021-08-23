WhatsApp for Apple iPad said to be working on Multi-Device support

WhatsApp's multi-device support has been in the works for quite some time, and it looks like we're one step closer to its official launch. According to the notable WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, Facebook is preparing to bring WhatsApp to iPadOS, as well as providing multi-device support for iPad models. The post also says that Android tablets are also intended to support multi-device features. In the initial stage, the Facebook-owned messenger platform is on the way to launch multi-device support for up to four devices and a smartphone. Support for multiple devices would essentially allow users to run WhatsApp on desktop or iPad without their smartphone's internet connection.



Basically, it means that multi-device support 2.0 would cover both Android tablets and those made by Apple. Facebook has yet to provide official details. Meanwhile, the company recently released WhatsApp for iOS beta 2.21.170.12 through the TestFlight beta program (currently closed). The update reportedly brings a redesigned contact interface on WhatsApp for iPhone. The company is said to be working to release the same design language for the Android client too.

The same post recently highlighted that missing messages would increase the time limit for automatic deletion. WhatsApp can give users an option to enable messages that disappear for 90 days with a future update. WhatsApp is also said to be a 24-hour limit vanishing message feature. Currently, the feature automatically deletes messages and multimedia files after seven days. WhatsApp began rolling out "View Once" earlier this month to allow users to submit videos and photos that can only be viewed once. The See Once feature seems to be inspired by Snapchat, which has been offering this option for years. Notably, View Once is also available on Instagram DM (direct message), another popular social media service owned by Facebook.