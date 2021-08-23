How to Transfer Contacts from iPhone to Android; Find ways

If you were using an Apple iPhone and bought a new Android phone, or plan to keep both, transferring contacts will generally feel like a tedious job. If you think that you can only transfer the contacts manually, this is not the case. You need a cloud storage service and cloud sync to do this, and we will tell you exactly how to do it. First, spoiler alert, be it Google Drive, a Google account sync, or vCard sync creation will be your best friends in such a situation.



Transfer Contacts from iPhone to Android using Google Drive

Please note that syncing your contacts with Google Drive will allow you to transfer all the contacts on your device.

1. First, download the Google Drive app on your iPhone. Sign in with the Google account you plan to use on your Android.

2. Click on the three lines in the upper left corner. In the drop-down menu, tap Settings.

3. Next, click Backup. In case you don't see this option, it means that your organization has restricted the data that you can share with Google.

4. On the page, tap Contacts and make sure the slider is on. Now, go back and tap "Start Backup". This process can take a while and is totally dependent on the number of contacts you have. Well, you can also choose to backup your calendar events and photos.

5. Once the backup is complete, sign in to that same Google account on your Android phone. All your contacts will transfer smoothly.

Transfer Contacts from iPhone or Android using Google account

The second method is to transfer using Gmail, but only the contacts that are linked to the Gmail account will be transferred. The Gmail account must be enabled on your iPhone beforehand to do this. This is how you can transfer contacts from iPhone to Android using Gmail:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Touch the Mail option.

2. Tap Accounts and select the Gmail account you want to use on your Android.

3. On the page that opens, make sure the Contacts slider is activated.

4. On your Android phone, sign in with the same Gmail account. All the contacts in the Gmail account are likely to cross over automatically.

