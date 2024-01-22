Top 4 Eye-Friendly Smartphones: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90, and More

Are you troubled by smartphone brightness affecting your eyes or experiencing flickering displays causing eye strain? Recognizing the concerns related to pulse-width modulation (PWM) sensitivity, we've curated a list of the top smartphones prioritizing eye comfort.

Xiaomi 13

With a DC Dimming OLED display, Xiaomi 13 safeguards your eyes from flickering issues. The 6.36-inch AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, delivers an eye-friendly experience and offers an aesthetically pleasing design and efficient day-to-day performance.



Honor 90

The latest addition to Honor's lineup, the Honor 90, boasts a 3840Hz PWM rate with low modulation, catering to those with sensitive eyes. Equipped with built-in blue light reduction and an AMOLED display featuring a resolution of 2664 x 1200, it prioritizes both comfort and visual clarity.



Motorola Edge Plus

Featuring a 6.7-inch pOLED display, the Motorola Edge Plus prioritizes eye comfort. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, it ensures stellar performance. The device enhances the visual experience with a 108 MP Quad Pixel primary camera sensor.



Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Catering to sensitive eyes, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro provides an eye-friendly display. Fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it promises excellent performance. Additionally, a 4600mAh battery supports 30 hours of uninterrupted usage.



If eye health is a top priority, consider smartphones with IPS LCD panels, which are more eye-friendly than OLED displays. Choose the perfect device that meets your technological needs and safeguards your eye's well-being.