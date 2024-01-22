Live
Top 4 Eye-Friendly Smartphones: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90, and More
Discover the best smartphones prioritizing your eye health, from Xiaomi 13 to Honor 90 and Motorola Edge 40 Pro.
Are you troubled by smartphone brightness affecting your eyes or experiencing flickering displays causing eye strain? Recognizing the concerns related to pulse-width modulation (PWM) sensitivity, we've curated a list of the top smartphones prioritizing eye comfort.
Xiaomi 13
With a DC Dimming OLED display, Xiaomi 13 safeguards your eyes from flickering issues. The 6.36-inch AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, delivers an eye-friendly experience and offers an aesthetically pleasing design and efficient day-to-day performance.
Honor 90
The latest addition to Honor's lineup, the Honor 90, boasts a 3840Hz PWM rate with low modulation, catering to those with sensitive eyes. Equipped with built-in blue light reduction and an AMOLED display featuring a resolution of 2664 x 1200, it prioritizes both comfort and visual clarity.
Motorola Edge Plus
Featuring a 6.7-inch pOLED display, the Motorola Edge Plus prioritizes eye comfort. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, it ensures stellar performance. The device enhances the visual experience with a 108 MP Quad Pixel primary camera sensor.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Catering to sensitive eyes, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro provides an eye-friendly display. Fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it promises excellent performance. Additionally, a 4600mAh battery supports 30 hours of uninterrupted usage.
If eye health is a top priority, consider smartphones with IPS LCD panels, which are more eye-friendly than OLED displays. Choose the perfect device that meets your technological needs and safeguards your eye's well-being.