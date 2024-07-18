Top 5 Energy-Efficient BLDC Fans To Elevate Thermal Comfort

Heatwaves have become a common phenomenon due to the unexpected rise in temperature across our country. Ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to a scorching 52 degrees, the heat is unimaginable. Along with proper ventilation comes a need for proper circulation of air - which is carried out by none other than the humble fan! Since the beginning of electricity in India, fans have been our best friends through the summer. With rise in temperature and also electricity bills the best option for us now would be - the BLDC fans! Super energy efficient and loaded with features, they are the beacon to sustainable thermal comfort.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 BLDC fans that are effective yet affordable!

Superfan Super X1B

As the pioneers in BLDC fans in India, Superfan offers a variety of products that can reduce electricity consumption by over 56%. Since its inception a decade ago, Superfan has been honoured with numerous awards for its eco-friendly technology and innovative design.

The Superfan Super X1B, an award-winning, 5-star high-speed fan, includes a 5-year warranty and features a remote with timer controls and a breeze mode. It comes in eco-friendly packaging free of plastic and thermocol, reflecting Superfan's commitment to sustainability. Capable of maintaining a stable speed across a broad input range of 90 to 300 V, it can run for 29 hours per unit of electricity. The fan's patented leaf-inspired design earned it the India Design Mark award in 2017. The Super X1 is ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, offices, and classrooms.

ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM





This new BLDC fan, the Gracia, offers numerous features, including a 6-speed control with a booster mode and an integrated LED night lamp to create a calming ambience. Designed with a double ball-bearing system for smoother operation, it consumes only 28W at its highest speed, ensuring energy efficiency and a comfortable user experience. Backed by a 5-year warranty, the ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM fan stands out for its quality and durability.



KUHL Arctis A1





The KUHL Arctis A1 is a fan that does not just look stylish but is also smart specifically designed to elevate the decor essence of your room. It features an Aerodynamic ABS blade that makes air delivery silent. The innovative BLDC motor helps in delivering higher 220CM airflow at only 29 W and 350 RPM. The 5-star fan is available in White and Brown and comes with a remote control with Timer, Sleep Mode and Boost Mode. The KUHL Arctis A1 also provides a 5 year warranty for peace of mind.



Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm





From the popular Atomberg, we have the Efficio Alpha 1200mm - a 5-star BLDC fan that delivers 230 CMM with 365 RPM at the highest speed. It is an energy-efficient fan that consumes 28W of power, saving around 65% in electricity consumption. It comes with a remote and has an LED speed indicator. The fan runs at a steady speed even during fluctuations in voltage. The fan comes with a 1+1 year warranty. An added advantage is you get an expert installation through Urban Company.



V-Guard INSIGHT-G





The new entrant V-Guard comes up with a new energy-efficient 5-star BLDC fan that consumes 35W and saves 53% on electricity. The high-performance motor delivers 235 m³/min of air delivery at 370 RPM. The fan comes with a remote to adjust speed and time. It flaunts a sleek design with a matte finish and sports an LED speed indicator. The V-Guard INSIGHT-G comes with 60-month coverage and boasts a service network of 350+ centres across India.

